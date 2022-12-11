Tyler Huntley leaves for training room; Anthony Brown now in for Ravens

Getty Images

The Steelers lost their starting quarterback to a concussion in the first half, with Mitch Trubisky replacing rookie Kenny Pickett. Now, the Ravens are playing their third-string quarterback.

Tyler Huntley, who started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, took a vicious hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick with 7:43 remaining in the third quarter. He immediately entered the blue medical tent before eventually jogging to the training room.

Anthony Brown is in for Huntley, who is being evaluated for a concussion according to the CBS broadcast.

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams had Huntley wrapped up around the legs after a 3-yard run on third-and-four when Fitzpatrick finished off Huntley. Officials initially threw a flag but picked it up for what looked like a legal hit.

Huntley has completed 8-of-12 passes for 88 yards and run for 31 yards on nine carries.

Brown, an undrafted rookie, is active for the first time this season and now seeing his first career action.