Tyreek Hill catches 60-yard touchdown, but Dolphins trail 20-14

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill may be dealing with an ankle injury. But he’s healthy enough to make explosive plays.

Having struggled all night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered an accurate deep ball to Hill down the right sideline. Hill got separation, his defender fell down, and Hill had an easy 60-yard touchdown after making the catch to make the score 17-14 Chargers with 6:23 left in the third quarter.

The play came on third-and-5 after the Dolphins had gained a first down earlier on the possession with a Raheem Mostert run. He’s the lead back for the rest of the game with Jeff Wilson out due to a hip injury.

Hill did come up hobling on the touchdown, illustrating that he is playing through some pain.

Hill also scored on a 57-yard fumble recovery in the first half.

But the Chargers didn’t take long to respond with a field goal. Quarterback Justin Herbert hit receiver Mike Williams with a 55-yard pass that set up Los Angeles in scoring position. But the club couldn’t come away with a touchdown as Herbert’s pass on third-and-8 was incomplete.

Herbert has also now thrown for the most passing yards in a first three seasons in NFL history, surpassing Andrew Luck.

For the Dolphins, safety Eric Rowe is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.