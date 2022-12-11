Tyreek Hill sets Dolphins record for single-season receiving yards

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill‘s strong first season with the Dolphins has been well documented.

And even as Miami is off to a slow start against the Chargers on Sunday night, Hill has done something no Dolphins player has ever done before.

With his 13-yard catch for a first down midway through the first quarter, Hill set a franchise record for single-season receiving yards.

Hill entered the game with 1,379 yards on 96 catches. He’s been targeted six times in the first quarter on Sunday night, but made just two catches — one of which went for no gain.

Hill’s new record bests Mark Clayton’s 1,389 yards from 1984.

With plenty of football left after Week 14, Hill will presumably shatter that record.

The Dolphins and Chargers are scoreless with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.