Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Eagles pulling away from the rest of the NFC

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2022, 8:33 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Eagles are the class of the NFC.

That was clear before Sunday’s games, but it’s even more clear now. The Eagles blew out the Giants, the Vikings lost to the Lions, and now Philadelphia has a two-game lead over the rest of the conference with only four games left in the season.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks after Sunday’s games:

CURRENTLY IN
1. Eagles (12-1) Hard to envision a scenario where the road to the Super Bowl doesn’t go through Philadelphia.

2. Vikings (10-3) Likely to win the NFC North, but not looking like a Super Bowl team.

3. 49ers (9-4) Brock Purdy may take them far in January.

4. Buccaneers (6-7) They don’t look good, but someone has to win the NFC South.

5. Cowboys (10-3) Unlikely to catch the Eagles in the division, which means they’ll probably have to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl.

6. Commanders (7-5-1) Currently have the tiebreaker over the Giants based on a better record within the NFC East.

7. Giants (7-5-1) Not looking like a playoff team right now.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Seahawks (7-6) Today’s loss to the Panthers hurts.

9. Lions (6-7) Far from out of playoff contention

10. Packers (5-8) Green Bay owns the strength of victory tiebreaker over Carolina.

11. Panthers (5-8) Carolina has the division record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

12. Falcons (5-8) Still only a game out in the NFC South.

13. Cardinals (4-8) Need to beat the Patriots on Monday night to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive.

14. Saints (4-9) Blowing their Monday night game against the Buccaneers cost them a share of the NFC South lead.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN
15. Rams (4-9) Baker Mayfield could make the last few games of an awful season interesting.

16. Bears (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Eagles pulling away from the rest of the NFC

  1. As a Vikings fan, they got beat pretty good today. I’ll take a 2 seed, but that’s not a given. Take your whooping and figure it out. We’re all looking at you, Ed Donatell.

  6. Would love to see the Commanders do to the iggles in the playoffs what they did to them last game !

  7. Eagles are winning it all. It’s not even close. Vikings could lose out very easily. Seahawks will lose 3 games so they’re out.

    Going to come down to NY, Detroit, Washington, and Green Bay for the last 2 spots.

    But it really doesn’t matter when the eagles are clearly a cut above everybody else. 49ers are a great team too but I don’t trust a 7th round rookie QB in the playoffs. Dallas is an accident waiting to happen. NFC south is the easiest path to a playoff win.

    2 seed likely is San Fran (sorry fellow Vikings fans but we are losing atleast 2 of our next 4) and they’ll play the 7: could be anybody and they’ll beat the 7 (Detroit, Washington, Green Bay)

    3 seed plays the 6: likely MN, could play Detroit or Washington. MN will lose that game. 6 seed moves on.

    4 seed from nfc south will lose to the 5 seed (dallas). So dallas will play Philly the next week. Philly wins. San Fran will play Detroit or Washington. San Fran wins.

    Philly beats San Fran.

    Philly beats Buffalo in Super Bowl.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.