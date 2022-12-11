Zay Jones touchdown puts Jaguars up 20-14 over Titans at halftime

Getty Images

Derrick Henry is running all over the Jaguars. But Jacksonville has forced three turnovers and leads 20-14 at halftime.

Late in the second quarter, Henry had caught a short pass along the right sideline and looked like he would continue bowling over defenders. But he was hit hard but linebacker Shaquille Quarterman to force a fumble, which went right into the arms of edge rusher Josh Allen for a takeaway.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit receiver Zay Jones for a pass in the end zone, and the receiver barely got two feet down after bobbling the ball. After a review, what was initially ruled an incomplete pass was reversed to be a touchdown.

Lawrence was 16-of-23 passing in the first half for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also hit Evan Engram with a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter to fully capitalize on a Ryan Tannehill sack/fumble.

Tannehill has also thrown an interception for three Tennessee giveaways in the first half.

Henry has 119 yards on 14 carries, including a 50-yard run. He opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown to cap the Titans opening drive.