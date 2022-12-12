Andy Dalton remains Saints starter for Week 15

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2022, 1:29 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Falcons are reportedly set to make a change at quarterback as they come off their bye to face the Saints in Week 15.

But New Orleans is keeping the status quo at signal-caller.

Head coach Dennis Allen said on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the Saints’ QB1 this Sunday. But that could change over the last few weeks of the season, with Jameis Winston waiting in the wings for his opportunity.

“I think we’ll evaluate everything as we finish out these last four games,” Allen said in his press conference. “But, I think Andy’s done some good thing. I think we’ve got to do a lot of other things around him to help him — and that includes us as a coaching staff putting everybody in better positions.”

The Saints are 3-7 with Dalton as a starter this season. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,252 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Winston hasn’t started since Week Three. He threw for 858 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions as the Saints went 1-2 in those games.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Andy Dalton remains Saints starter for Week 15

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.