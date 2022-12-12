Auburn running back Tank Bigsby declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby has announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL draft. He will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

“I valued the opportunity to run out of the tunnel and play in game environments at Jordan-Hare Stadium that was absolutely electrifying that words can’t describe,” Bigsby wrote on social media. “Shoutout to the Auburn nation and fans for your continuous support throughout my three years at Auburn.

“I’m very thankful for my teammates creating moments at Auburn that’ll never be forgotten. This journey has been filled with highs and lows but through it all your love and support has never wavered.”

As a junior in 2022, Bigsby had 179 carries for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 180 yards.

He finished his career as the school’s seventh all-time rusher with 2,903 yards. He also scored 25 rushing touchdowns on 540 carries in 35 games. Bigsby added 62 receptions for 448 yards.

He becomes the fourth Auburn player with remaining eligibility to declare for the draft, joining Owen Pappoe, Derick Hall and Colby Wooden.