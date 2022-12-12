Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey estimated as limited in Monday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on December 12, 2022
The 49ers are calling quarterback Brock Purdy “day to day” with an oblique/rib issue. They listed him as limited in Monday’s estimated practice report.

Purdy vowed after the win over the Bucs to be “ready to roll” for Thursday Night Football.

If he is unable to play this week, veteran backup Josh Johnson would become the fourth different player to start at quarterback for the 49ers this season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) and cornerback Samuel Womack (concussion) were estimated as non-participants.

Samuel is dealing with an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain but is expected to return this season. Givens will miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is among the players the team estimates as limited in Monday’s walkthrough. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) also had a limited estimation.

