Brock Purdy is expecting to be “ready to roll” on Thursday despite oblique injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2022, 11:33 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was dealing with a minor oblique injury in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. But the young quarterback doesn’t expect to miss any time because of it.

Even with the short week ahead, Purdy told reporters after the game that he expects to be fine to play on Thursday night against Seattle. With the 49ers up 35-7, head coach Kyle Shanahan elected to take Purdy out in the fourth quarter for Josh Johnson.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ll see how it goes this week,” Purdy said, via 49erswebzone.com. “Just felt a little tight at the end, just from taking some hits. But honestly, man, like if I needed to play throughout the rest of the game, I definitely would have. So, I’m going to get some treatment on it and be ready to roll.”

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Purdy is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday for the oblique injury. But given that he was able to finish the game, there isn’t too much concern about the signal-caller.

Purdy was 16-of-21 passing for 185 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran in a 2-yard score in the second quarter as San Francisco finished with 404 yards of offense.

