Bud Dupree: We have to come in with a different mindset for pass defense

The Titans lost their third straight game on Sunday and their pass defense has been a major culprit in all three games.

They have allowed 1,018 passing yards and seven touchdowns over the course of the three losses and they’re recorded three sacks after posting 30 in their first 10 games this season. That has allowed teams to abandon the run in order to attack the Titans through the air and that’s not going to change until the Titans show they have the right answers.

Linebacker Bud Dupree said on Sunday that the team needs to make mental changes in order to change what’s happening on the field.

“The quarterback’s not going to sit back there and let you hit him all day,” Dupree said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “They’re going to have checkdowns. They’re going to have quick throws and quick reads, and that first read they’re going to try to go to it each and every time. Knowing that and being able to identify that, we have to come in here with a different mindset that we’ve got to win faster.”

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are on deck for the Titans, so this would be a good week for the team to adopt the kind of mindset that Dupree thinks they need to turn things around down the stretch.