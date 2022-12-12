Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray with knee injury

Getty Images

The moment Kyler Murray was carted off the field it became obvious he wasn’t returning to Monday Night Football. For now, that’s all that’s known for certain.

The Cardinals officially ruled out their franchise quarterback, and coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salter that’s all he knows about the injury for now.

“It’s tough. You hate to see that,” Kingsbury told Salters. “Guys have to rally around Colt [McCoy].”

Murray was injured on a 3-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. He was not hit as he went to the ground and began writhing in pain.

Salters reports Murray was sobbing on the ride to the training room.

McCoy, who started in Weeks 10-11 when Murray was out with a hamstring injury, led the Cardinals on a field goal drive. The Patriots since have taken a 7-3 lead on Kevin Harris‘ 14-yard touchdown run.

Harris is playing with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined with an ankle injury. The Patriots list Stevenson as questionable to return.

The Cardinals also have lost cornerback Marco Wilson, who is in the training room with an unknown injury.