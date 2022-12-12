Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray with knee injury

Posted by Charean Williams on December 12, 2022, 9:13 PM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
The moment Kyler Murray was carted off the field it became obvious he wasn’t returning to Monday Night Football. For now, that’s all that’s known for certain.

The Cardinals officially ruled out their franchise quarterback, and coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salter that’s all he knows about the injury for now.

“It’s tough. You hate to see that,” Kingsbury told Salters. “Guys have to rally around Colt [McCoy].”

Murray was injured on a 3-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. He was not hit as he went to the ground and began writhing in pain.

Salters reports Murray was sobbing on the ride to the training room.

McCoy, who started in Weeks 10-11 when Murray was out with a hamstring injury, led the Cardinals on a field goal drive. The Patriots since have taken a 7-3 lead on Kevin Harris‘ 14-yard touchdown run.

Harris is playing with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined with an ankle injury. The Patriots list Stevenson as questionable to return.

The Cardinals also have lost cornerback Marco Wilson, who is in the training room with an unknown injury.

12 responses to “Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray with knee injury

  3. Marcus Jones is very underrated for playing all 3 phases of the game above average.

  4. Colt McCoy OMG he must be fifty years old. I think he played for Washington when they still wore leather helmets.
    Cardinals are toast without Murray.

  6. Been a few years seeing Colt play but he is really throwing some nice passes. Just an observation but saw three Pats players tackle RB Conner out of bounds and he didn’t get up initially. Maybe because the sidelines are just bare concrete. Crazy..

  9. And this is just another reason why guaranteed contracts are a stupid business practice. Murray was just playing football, goes down without contact, and now his season is probably done because of a ACL. Things happen, football happens, and giving guys guaranteed crazy money that can wreck your franchise for years in a matter of seconds is stupid. Not a Cards fan, but on a more positive note, I do hope Kyler ends up being ok.

  10. Colt is a better QB. The Cardinals don’t stand a chance with or without Murray. They have under performed every year with this coach. The whole staff is hot garbage. Kliff better hope his wife’s career drags him to another college job. Nfl…not for long

  12. How many ACL tears have we seen happen exactly this way? It didn’look good by Murray’s reaction on the cart.

