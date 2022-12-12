Christian Darrisaw is expected to return for Week 15

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had good news and bad news for his team’s offensive line during his Monday news conference.

Via multiple reporters, O’Connell said left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury are set to return in Week 14 against the Colts.

Darrisaw has been out since suffering a concussion during the Week 11 loss to Dallas. Bradbury missed Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a back injury.

Bradbury practiced last week but may remain limited in the lead up to Week 15 depending on how his back is feeling.

Darrisaw’s return is particularly important, as O’Connell said Blake Brandel — who had replaced Darrisaw at left tackle — suffered a torn MCL on Sunday and will be out for at least four weeks. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Brandel has appeared in 23 games over the last two seasons with three starts.

4 responses to “Christian Darrisaw is expected to return for Week 15

  2. Good news. Can we start blitzing too? You don’t blitz to prevent your corners for being on an island and giving up the big play. Well THEY GIVE UP THE BIG PLAY ANYWAY! So lets hit the QB, ktnxbai.

  4. I never thought I’d say this, but they really missed Garrett Bradbury yesterday. It seemed like the Lions had two guys in the backfield on every handoff and they were coming right up the middle.

