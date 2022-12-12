Commanders activate Carson Wentz off IR

Getty Images

Carson Wentz is officially back on the roster.

But Taylor Heinicke is still slated to remain Washington’s QB1.

The Commanders announced on Monday that Wentz has been activated off injured reserve. Wentz’s 21-day practice window was set to run out this week.

Head coach Ron Rivera has said that Wentz will be the backup to Heinicke once he’s healthy.

Wentz suffered a finger injury that required surgery during Washington’s 12-7 victory over Chicago back in Week Six. Heinicke seized control of the starting job when Wentz was out, as the club has gone 5-1-1 since Week Seven.

As a corresponding move, the Commanders put center Tyler Larsen on injured reserve. He recently suffered a dislocated kneecap.

The Commanders are returning from their Week 14 bye. They’ll host the Giants on Sunday — the same team Washington tied with the last time it was on the field in Week 13.