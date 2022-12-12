Dolphins-Bills could be a Saturday night snow game

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2022, 10:28 AM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Dolphins have played two straight December games in California. Next up, a December game in a place where December means December.

On Saturday night, the Dolphins face the Bills in Buffalo. At least one forecast calls for 4-7 inches of snow that day. Patrick Hammer of WGRZ-TV tweeted earlier this morning that “ingredients are coming together for lake effect snows” in the coming weekend. “Orchard Park and the Southtowns could be the target zone.”

The Bills’ stadium is in Orchard Park.

That’s bad news for the Dolphins, who had to fly from L.A. to Miami overnight, and who’ll head to Buffalo on Friday. The Bills, meanwhile, were at home for Sunday’s win over the Jets.

While not every scheduling advantage or disadvantage can be eradicated given the many moving parts of setting 272 regular-season games, it seems unfair to have Miami play consecutive games in California before making a short-week (by one day) trip to Buffalo, with the Bills not having to travel at all between Week 14 and Week 15.

Regardless, the schedule is the schedule. And the weather is the weather. And the Dolphins suddenly aren’t the Dolphins they’ve been.

At 8-5, the Dolphins need to get back to being what they were. After the trip to play the Bills, Miami has a Christmas Day game against the Packers, a New Year’s Day visit to the Patriots, and a season-ending visit from the Jets.

Nine days ago, the Dolphins seemed like a sure thing to make it to the playoffs. Suddenly, it’s feeling more than a little tenuous.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Dolphins-Bills could be a Saturday night snow game

  1. Sound like the excuse making for the dolphins has begun and yes, Buffalo is a northeastern city and it snows in December.

  2. The Dolphins used seat warmers in LA and the temperature was 55 degrees. Are the Dolphins bringing igloos?

  4. The Dolphins have played awful in perfect weather the last 2 games, bad weather makes no difference.
    Bills will win this game by at least 30 however I doubt the Dolphins will make excuses for the weather like the Bills did in September. lol

  5. Cry me a river. Buffalo had 3 games in 12 days, and two were scheduled as away games. The third ended up being an away game because they had to play in Detroit. Buffalo won all three. Miami has a short week? By a day? Same as the Bills? Here’s a Kleenex for your tears.

  6. The Dolphins have the ultimate homefield advantage.There bench is shaded while the opponents sideline bakes in the sun with no relief. So come Saturday night revenge is best served cold!

  7. Miami has nothing to worry about. Their fans have told us they locked up the AFC when they beat the Bills in September.

  8. If the wind is swirling all of Tua’s noodle armed passes are going to go backwards. I’m predicting 17 fumbles for Tua.

  9. Teams have to play in 120 degrees with no shade from the sun at Miami. I think the Phins can handle a 3 hour flight with one day less rest.

  10. I fully realize that playing at home has advantages, however if the league feels there’s a disadvantage or it’s a hardship for teams to play away games in Miami in the fall, (due to the heat), then why not schedule the Dolphins on the road for the first 6 games or so and then have Miami at home for the last six?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.