Dre Greenlaw intercepted Tom Brady, then got him to autograph the ball

USA Today

Tom Brady suffered one of the worst losses of his NFL career on Sunday, but he was classy in defeat.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, approached Brady after the game with the ball and asked him to sign it. Brady obliged.

Cameras caught Greenlaw talking to Brady after the game.

“Please, could you sign the ball?” Greenlaw said, and Brady took it from him and signed it. “You’re the greatest ever. It’s an honor for us, for real. I’ve been watching you since I was 2 years old.”

Brady stayed on the field after the game and was embraced by several 49ers players who had similar sentiments after they had beaten the greatest of all time.