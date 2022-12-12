Eagles punter Arryn Siposs out indefinitely

The Eagles are in the market for a new punter after Arryn Siposs suffered a leg injury on Sunday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said today that Siposs, who was injured during Sunday’s game against the Giants, suffered a more serious injury than was initially thought.

“Arryn’s is going to be a little longer than we expected. We will have to bring somebody in. Don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Sirianni said.

Siposs was injured when he had a punt blocked, picked up the ball and tried to run with it, and took a hard hit at the sideline. The 30-year-old Siposs is in his second season with the Eagles after making the transition from Australian football to American football.

