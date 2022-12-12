Giants punter Jamie Gillan: The ball just slid out of my hands, it just sucks it happened

USA Today

Giants punter Jamie Gillan had one of the bloopers of the year in the NFL on Sunday, dropping the ball on the ground in front of him and then kicking it, setting up the Eagles in great field position with a 10-yard penalty and loss of down for illegally kicking a loose ball. Afterward, Gillan couldn’t say much to explain himself.

Gillan said the ball just slid out of his hands and he didn’t know what to do, so he illegally kicked it rather than falling on it, which would have been a better option.

“I caught it, I molded it, and as I was going to kick it the thing just slid,” Gillan said, via the New York Post. “It just sucks it happened.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll wasn’t overly critical of Gillan for the mistake.

“He tried to save it,” Daboll said. “We got to do a better job there.”

The Giants can’t play much worse than they did on Sunday, when Gillan’s play was perhaps the most embarrassing mistake but far from the only error in a 48-22 loss.