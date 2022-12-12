Jeff Saturday confirms Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2022, 11:46 AM EST
Matt Ryan remains the Colts’ starting quarterback.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed today that Ryan will start for the Colts against the Vikings on Saturday.

After the Colts’ ugly loss last week, Saturday said that everything was on the table, including potentially changing quarterbacks. But no change will happen this week.

The Colts could consider going back to Sam Ehlinger, who started two games this season, or to Nick Foles, the veteran third-stringer, at some point before the season is over. But on Saturday in Minnesota, Ryan will continue to start.

3 responses to “Jeff Saturday confirms Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

  1. it was 21-19 going into the 4th quarter against Dallas. 4th quarter was just kinda mayhem. Offensive line did nothing, was like waving a red flag in front of a bull. Wasn’t Ryan’s fault.

  3. Actually it is Matt Ryans fault. He’s flat out garbage. Holds on to the ball way too long. Doesn’t look off receivers. Has absolutely no mobility in and out of the pocket. Jeff Saturday knows football, but he isn’t head coaching material. Not sure what his allegiance to Matty Ice is but he’d be better off putting Nick Foles in to start. The Colts organization has been in disarray every since they drafted Andrew Luck and refused to draft an O-Line to protect him. Now they have managed to destroy one of the best RB’s the league has seen for the past decade in Jonathan Taylor. This organization is a dumpster fire and it starts at the top with their spoiled trust fund owner Jim Isray.

