Jeff Saturday confirms Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

Matt Ryan remains the Colts’ starting quarterback.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed today that Ryan will start for the Colts against the Vikings on Saturday.

After the Colts’ ugly loss last week, Saturday said that everything was on the table, including potentially changing quarterbacks. But no change will happen this week.

The Colts could consider going back to Sam Ehlinger, who started two games this season, or to Nick Foles, the veteran third-stringer, at some point before the season is over. But on Saturday in Minnesota, Ryan will continue to start.