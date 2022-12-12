Jerry Jeudy somehow avoids ejection, penalty for bumping official

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2022, 9:59 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy became unhappy with the failure of the officials to throw a flag for holding. His display should have drawn a flag, and an ejection.

Somehow it didn’t.

Here’s the video. Jeudy removes his helmet in anger (a foul, not called), approaches and verbally accosts an official (a foul, not called), and eventually bumps the official (a foul, not called).

The rules prohibit “unnecessary physical contact with a game official,” with this explanation: “Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game, and any
such action must be reported to the Commissioner.”

The Commissioner likely didn’t need a formal report from the game site. He’s surely aware of Jeudy’s outburst. As Monday unfolds, it makes sense to keep an eye on 345 Park Avenue for discipline.

In 2017, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected — and later suspended — for running onto the field and making contact with an official.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a suspension currently isn’t expected. However, a big fine is coming. Also, there’s confusion among the powers-that-be as to the failure of the officials to penalize Jeudy’s outburst.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jerry Jeudy somehow avoids ejection, penalty for bumping official

  1. I mean we had a Ravens DB throw a referee from a pile in their last Super Bowl. It all just depends on how fixed the game is.

  2. The inconsistency in the fouls for taking off helmet and other unsportsmanlike conduct penalties is frustrating. These are huge calls; if they are going to have the rules, at least apply them consistently.

  3. League must have wanted to them to keep the game interesting. NFL officiating makes NBA officiating look like the gold standard. And NBA officiating is dicey at best.

  4. 49ers choked Brady in front of the refs yesterday. I see this as par for the course in the modern NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.