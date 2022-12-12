Jerry Jeudy somehow avoids ejection, penalty for bumping official

USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy became unhappy with the failure of the officials to throw a flag for holding. His display should have drawn a flag, and an ejection.

Somehow it didn’t.

Here’s the video. Jeudy removes his helmet in anger (a foul, not called), approaches and verbally accosts an official (a foul, not called), and eventually bumps the official (a foul, not called).

The rules prohibit “unnecessary physical contact with a game official,” with this explanation: “Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game, and any

such action must be reported to the Commissioner.”

The Commissioner likely didn’t need a formal report from the game site. He’s surely aware of Jeudy’s outburst. As Monday unfolds, it makes sense to keep an eye on 345 Park Avenue for discipline.

In 2017, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected — and later suspended — for running onto the field and making contact with an official.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a suspension currently isn’t expected. However, a big fine is coming. Also, there’s confusion among the powers-that-be as to the failure of the officials to penalize Jeudy’s outburst.