Jessie Bates: Bengals defense “just imposing our will” on other teams

During their run to the Super Bowl last season and their current five-game winning streak, much of the attention paid to the Bengals has been directed at quarterback Joe Burrow and the team’s offense.

Sunday’s win against the Browns gave the defense some time in the spotlight. The Bengals were shorthanded on offense due to injuries, but the defense held the Browns to 10 points in an effort that ensured they would pick up their fifth straight win despite a relatively subdued offensive performance.

That outing came a week after they were able to limit the Chiefs to 24 points and safety Jessie Bates said that he believes the defense’s success is paying dividends on both sides of the ball.

“We’re just imposing our will on people,” Bates said, via the team’s website. “The thing is we’re confident. We’re playing really physical as a defense. All around. Not just with DJ [Reader] and B.J. [Hill], but all the guys up front and the linebackers are tackling like DBs. It gives our offense confidence. It gives them an opportunity to score points.”

The Bengals got into a groove late last season and rode it all the way to an AFC title. The last few weeks have made it feel like something similar could be coming together in Cincinnati.