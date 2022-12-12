Justin Herbert sets record for passing yards through three seasons

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a big game against the Dolphins in a Sunday night win that moved the team into playoff position in the AFC and moved him into possession of an NFL record.

Herbert ended the night with 367 passing yards, which gives him 13,056 passing yards for his career. That is more than any other player has amassed in their first three seasons in the NFL. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was the previous record holder with 12,957 and Peyton Manning is now in third place.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Andrew Luck,” Herbert said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “For him as a football player, as a person, as a teammate — I think it’s just cool to be in the same conversation as him.”

Herbert threw the ball 51 times on Sunday night and he completed 76.5 percent of his passes, which is a level of efficiency that any quarterback would like to reach when putting the ball up that often. It’s also the kind of performance that many were expecting to see on a regular basis from Herbert this season, but the Chargers have not proven to be that consistent this year.

There’s no way to change that, but keeping Herbert on track over the final four weeks would be a good way for the Chargers to set the stage for a playoff run.