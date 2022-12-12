Kevin Stefanski defends decision-making: Criticism goes with the territory

Posted by Charean Williams on December 12, 2022, 4:12 PM EST
NFL: DEC 11 Browns at Bengals
Getty Images

The Browns have struggled to generate points offensively in the two games Deshaun Watson has played. The team’s offense has been outscored by the team’s defense and special teams in that stretch.

The Browns are 1-for-4 in the red zone with Watson at the helm and 8-of-28 on third down.

After Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, coach Kevin Stefanski is taking heat.

“I think all of that goes with the territory,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I kind of keep a focus on what I can control and what’s going on in our building, those type of things. So I’m always looking for ways to improve, always looking for ways to put our guys in position to succeed that’s what I have [done].”

Stefanski defended his decision to bring in Jacoby Brissett on fourth-and-one from the 25 in the first quarter. Brissett overthrew Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone.

The “basis of it,” Stefanski explained, is the Bengals thinking Brissett was in to sneak it.

“There’s things that we can do, but he’s been good in short-yardage and we feel like that gives us an advantage,” Stefanski said. “Obviously frustrated in the result there and always looking at what we can do better — what I can do better — but that is obviously the idea behind it.”

He also does not regret going for it on fourth down. The Browns have converted only 18 of a league-high 33 fourth-down attempts.

“It’s just trying to put our guys in position to make a play, stay on the field [to turn] potential threes into sevens,” Stefanski said. “It’s a philosophy that I believe in. We’re going to try to be aggressive and I think our players understand that we’re trying to be smart while being aggressive.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Kevin Stefanski defends decision-making: Criticism goes with the territory

  1. Not a Cleveland fan, don’t watch their games. Can someone who is/does explain what happened to Nick Chubb? Did they just decide With Watson back they don’t need to run or what?

  2. They wanted Watson so badly they overpaid and now they are stuck with this loser.

    Good luck attracting free agents (well, maybe those without wives, sisters or mothers might be interested)

  3. If he spent half as much time on the defensive and special teams as he does infront of the mirror…well, this team would have 3 more wins.

  4. The reality the Browns are facing is that DeeShawn is an average at best level of talent and he is not good enough to elevate a team. He has to have really strong players around him to make him look above average.

  5. Offense has an identity issue but firing KS pushes the reset button again for The Browns. Its getting to be almost funny how often they do that. I feel for the fans but Cleveland is getting what they deserve for signing him to that egregious contract during all the madness

  6. cletusvandam says:
    December 12, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Not a Cleveland fan, don’t watch their games. Can someone who is/does explain what happened to Nick Chubb? Did they just decide With Watson back they don’t need to run or what?

    100Rate This

    Especially when the Browns fall behind (which is often), they tend to forget about Chubb and rely too much on passing. That happened again against the Bengals.

  8. Despite all the money they spent, there still won’t be any happy endings with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.