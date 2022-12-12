Lovie Smith: It will take an awful lot for Dameon Pierce to not play

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t have their best offensive player late in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and they may not have him for their Week 15 matchup with the Chiefs.

Running back Dameon Pierce is dealing with a left ankle injury. Head coach Lovie Smith sounded unsure of Pierce’s availability during his Monday press conference.

“It will take an awful lot for him to not play,” Smith said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “We’ll see.”

Smith added he hopes the injury is a short-term issue.

Pierce has 1,104 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns this season. He’s rushed for 939 yards with four touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 165 yards with a TD.

The Texans had Rex Burkhead taking the bulk of their snaps at running back after Pierce went out.