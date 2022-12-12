Mike McCarthy: T.Y. Hilton is ready to go

Getty Images

The Cowboys met with Odell Beckham last week, but they didn’t sign him amid reports that they’re concerned about whether he’ll be able to get on the field for the team this season and that appears to have contributed to their decision to sign a different wideout on Monday.

Former Colt T.Y. Hilton signed with the team and it appears his immediate availability was appealing to the Cowboys. Hilton has not played for anyone this season, but he’s not coming off a torn ACL and head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the team thinks Hilton can get right on the field.

“Great addition,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll get him out there Wednesday and get him acclimated. He had a workout. Everything passed with flying colors. The timing is right. He’s ready to go.”

Hilton could play against the Jaguars this week, although the practice week will likely have to play out before there’s any call on his debut.