Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill, Jeff Wilson injuries: Nothing “significantly ruled out” for Week 15

Getty Images

With a bad performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night, the Dolphins offense looked pedestrian for the second week in a row.

Now there’s some question as to the availability of a pair of key offensive players for next week.

Receiver Tyreek Hill played through an ankle injury in Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Chargers. And running back Jeff Wilson exited the game in the first half with a hip injury and did not return.

The Dolphins have a short week to deal with, too, as they’ll play the Bills in Western New York next Saturday night.

“I think there [is] a legitimate concern,” McDaniel said. ‘We have obstacles of flying back across the country on a short week, so we have to rest. So, regardless of if guys were injured or not, I think I’ll have to tone it down a little bit so that we can re-acclimate to the East Coast.

“But, as far as I know, nothing has been significantly ruled out for next week with regard to those two players. We’re obviously our best version of ourselves if they’re both healthy. Bottom line is, we’ll play with whoever is healthy and no one cares about our problems. Our job is to go right the ship, so that’s what we’ll start doing the second this press conference ends.”

Hill finished with four catches for 81 yards with a 60-yard touchdown. He also had a 57-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first half.

Wilson had four carries for 26 yards, including a 20-yard run, before he had to exit the game.

The status of both players will be worth monitoring throughout the week as the Dolphins will look to get back to form offensively against their division rival.