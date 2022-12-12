Miles Sanders: We’re executing at a high level and having so much fun out there

Getty Images

The Eagles became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot when they throttled the Giants on Sunday.

Their 48-22 win moved them to 12-1 on the season and followed a formula that they’ve been using all season. The offense showed great balance while churning up 437 yards and the defense racked up seven sacks as the Eagles raced out to a big lead that they would never relinquish.

Running back Miles Sanders reached 1,000 rushing yards during the win and said after it was over that the Eagles are enjoying every moment of their run to the top of the NFC.

“We’re having so much fun out there,” Sanders said, via the team’s website. “That’s really what it is. This is just fun. We’re executing at a high level and having fun and complementing each other. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Eagles still have work to do in order to secure the NFC East and the top seed in the conference for the playoffs, but there’s little reason to think they won’t be able to pull it off given how well they’ve been playing this season.