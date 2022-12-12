Monday Night Football: Without Kyler Murray, Cardinals lead Patriots 13-10 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on December 12, 2022, 9:58 PM EST
The Cardinals have lost Kyler Murray. They have not lost faith.

Behind Colt McCoy, Arizona leads the Patriots 13-10 at halftime and should have an even bigger lead.

Murray injured his knee on a non-contact injury on the third play from scrimmage. The Cardinals quickly ruled him out, and Murray will undergo further medical testing to determine the severity.

It did not look good, and Murray’s tears only substantiated that fear.

But the Cardinals believe in McCoy, whose 35 starts include two this season when Murray sat out with a hamstring injury. McCoy led the Cardinals on first half scoring drives of 21, 56 and 63 yards.

The Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-one from the New England 32 with 36 seconds left in the half, but McCoy’s pass fell incomplete. Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal on Arizona’s first possession.

Prater hit field goals of 33 and 32 after Cardinals’ drives ended at the New England 15 and 14, and James Conner ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

McCoy went 14-of-20 for 129 yards.

The Patriots got a 14-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Kevin Harris, who had four carries for 4 yards and no touchdowns in two games before Monday night. They also converted after McCoy’s incomplete pass with 32 seconds remaining in the half as Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Mac Jones is 14-of-21 for 123 yards and an interception.

The injuries have piled up for both teams.

Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (stinger) is questionable to return.

Patriots receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and defensive back Jack Jones (knee) are out. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) returned after his injury but left before the end of the half after re-injuring it.

9 responses to “Monday Night Football: Without Kyler Murray, Cardinals lead Patriots 13-10 at halftime

  2. Matt Patricia is just awful. He doesn’t deserve to earn a living involving football anymore.

  3. Wow is this game ever terrible. From top to bottom..,just awful:

    Bad coaching decisions, disorganized teams, poor player execution…unbelievable.

  5. Atrocious final drive of the half by Kliff and Arizona. Horrific management and play calling.

  6. Dumb and dumber calling plays for the Patriots. We need a 30 for 30 on the Patriots’ screen game.

  9. whycantiloginanymore says:
    December 12, 2022 at 10:06 pm
    So much for all these kind of injuries being caused by artificial turf.—– nobody ever said artificial turf was the only reason for injuries. All anyone ever said was artificial turf is more likely to cause an injury which is still statistically true

