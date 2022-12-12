Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson feels great, we’ll do everything the right way

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a concussion that he suffered when he slammed into the turf headfirst at the end of a run near the Kansas City end zone and head coach Nathaniel Hackett offered an update on his condition on Monday.

Hackett said that it looked like Wilson lost consciousness for a moment after he made contact with the ground, but that he wasn’t sure if that was the case. He was asked if the team would consider keeping Wilson out this week even if he clears the concussion protocol, but said only that the team will do what’s best for Wilson’s health and safety as they move forward.

“Russell is in the concussion protocol,” Hackett said, via Troy Renck of KMGH. “We’re gonna do everything the way the medical doctors say, the independent doctors. His safety is by far the No. 1 most important thing. We’ll continually talk to him, to everybody else about that and make sure we do the right thing. . . . He felt great today when we saw him. He looked great, but we want to be sure that we do everything the right way.”

Brett Rypien started in place of an injured Wilson against the Jets earlier this season and replaced Wilson on Sunday, so he’d be in line to start against the Cardinals if Wilson remains out.