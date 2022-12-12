Nick Bosa on Brock Purdy: We’ve got a quarterback

Getty Images

Brock Purdy made a good impression in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 14 and he made another strong one in his first NFL start.

Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a touchdown in Sunday’s 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers. The seventh-round pick’s performance left his teammates singing his praises.

Running back Christian McCaffrey called his play “very impressive” and right tackle Mike McGlinchey referred to Purdy as “a very serious professional.” Defensive end Nick Bosa made it clear that the good feelings extend to the other side of the ball as well.

“We’ve got a quarterback. . . . I had a lot of confidence in him, but obviously it’s the NFL and you’ve got to go perform. And he did that pretty darn good,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Purdy’s play the last two weeks has meant the 49ers haven’t needed to lower their expectations about where this season can go and they’ll try to keep rising higher against the Seahawks on Thursday night.