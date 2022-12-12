On Our Way Home: Chapter Eleven

Anthony Zych

The procession to the makeshift pool room in the partially-finished basement began without me, after Artie Phillips and Trent Utz asked if I wanted to play, which of course meant they wanted to play. I told them to go ahead, that I’d meet them down there. I half-smiled when I noticed a couple of other guys slinking toward the doorway to the lowest level of the house before slipping from view. The faint sound of the clacking balls warmed my heart, even if it didn’t pull me down there.

I just didn’t feel like playing. I also didn’t feel like not playing. I basically didn’t feel like doing anything. I went through the motions, pretending to be the supportive spouse of the hostess as she welcomed her many friends from the grade school where she taught. When you work alone like I did, and when you spend your entire professional time fighting with other lawyers, opportunities for the creation of meaningful relationships don’t come along very often. You eventually get to the point where you don’t want them to.

Linda would have been pleased, if she’d been paying attention. I was helpful. Talkative. Almost charming. Even if I felt disconnected from all of it, making stupid little chitter-chatter while also delighted that everyone I encountered was sufficiently absorbed in their own lives (as I was in mine) that they didn’t know or care that my opportunity to catch the U-Sav-Plentee tiger by the tail had been delayed by a very unforeseen development. I played the game of asking broad, open-ended questions. It didn’t require me to access specific memories about past conversations with the same people. I listened (even if I wasn’t listening) to boasts and complaints and concerns and whatever else flowed from vocal cords gradually lubricated by the various bottles of screw-top wine and twist-top beer and bargain-basement bourbon that Linda had purchased during a recent trip to the liquor store, while I was dealing with preparing for the next day of trial.

I became the unofficial greeter as more and more of Linda’s friends and their spouses or whoever they were arrived. A hearty welcome, with a may-I-take-your-coat? flourish. They entered cheerfully, and I hoped more than a few of them would mention to Linda that she’d found herself a good man. Even if I knew deep down I wasn’t nearly as good as I needed to be, for her or for the kids or really for anyone. Except maybe the cat, because all the cat needed was a can of food once per day, a reasonably clean litter box, and then just get out of the way and let me do my own thing.

I often found myself envying that damn cat.

I heard the doorbell again. I politely and gracefully disengaged from someone named Martha or Marty or maybe Marianne and went to welcome the next mini-wave of would-be holiday revelers.

I heard the hinges creak more loudly than usual, a screeching whine that caused me to pull my head back to see if a piece of metal had perhaps become loose or broken. When I turned back to the entrance, I felt a shudder and a shake.

There he was again. And this time he wasn’t alone.

“Are we late?” the old man said from under his fedora and behind those large, smoky lenses.

“I—well, I guess you’re right on time.”

He nodded and smiled, sparking a flood of wrinkles around his mouth and up his cheeks and beyond.

“She said we were late and I told her we weren’t. Maybe fashionably late. Isn’t that what they call it?”

“I suppose they do,” I said, pulling the door wider. The old man took a shaky step with his left leg across the threshold.

“Thank you for the invitation,” he said, although I couldn’t remember inviting him. Maybe I had. I definitely didn’t remember giving him the address.

I saw her standing behind him. The one who had stayed in the car the three prior times I’d seen him that day. She was small and thin and even more frail than he was. A malnourished bird who lacked the energy to fly south for the winter. Her white hair glistened under the light above our stoop. Her face was much smoother than her husband’s, not nearly as weathered and worn. She also had glasses, not as large as his but just as thick where it mattered, creating clouds behind which I could faintly catch a glimpse of dancing eyes.

“It’s you,” she said to me. “I told him I wanted to see you. Did he not tell you I wanted to see you?”

The old man turned toward her.

“I told you that I told him. Did you think I was lying to you?”

“He can be a little forgetful,” she said to me as if he wasn’t standing right there, and she extended a hand in less of a greeting and more of an unspoken request for assistance. I felt something when she gripped my palm tightly.

“Welcome to our home,” I said to her. It was the only phrase I could muster through the confusion.

“I told him I didn’t want to impose, but he insisted.”

“It’s not an imposition at all,” I told her. “Please, come in.”

She held onto my hand longer than she needed to, but it didn’t bother me. Her grip was cool but also warm, if that makes any sense. It didn’t make much sense to me at the time, and I didn’t try to figure it out.

I offered to take their coats. They declined. She said they couldn’t stay long. He reminded me they were on their way home. I accepted his explanation without asking questions or even having any sprout from my brain. I was both dumbfounded and in a strange way happy they were there. I led them over to the couch in the TV room. It was empty amid the conversations among the guests and the staccato sounds of cutlery on plates (Linda hated using disposable plastic dishes, no matter how many people were present) and the rest of the noises flowing naturally from the very unnatural presence of so many people throughout the first floor of the house.

“You have a very nice home,” the old woman said to me. “Very nice. I’m proud.”

“Thank you,” I said, accepting what she said without asking myself or her or him why she would say that. I offered to get them some food. I thought they would decline that, too, but the old man said he was starving. That was my cue.

I twisted my way through the crowd with determination, smiling and nodding and saying “excuse me” when necessary in order to get to the kitchen. I fetched a pair of plates and arranged a little of everything on them from the trays of food. I could feel against my face stray wisps of warmth rising from it all. I got them small pieces of lasagna, tiny mounds of pasta with small chunks of chicken scattered throughout (if they wanted seconds, so be it), and a spoonful or two of mixed vegetables. I checked the presentation before collecting two forks and commencing the trek back to the couch.

“Hungry?” Linda said as I began to move away from the island.

I looked down at the plates and then back at her.

“It’s not for me. It’s for a couple of our guests.”

“The idea was that the guests would get their own food. That’s what everyone else is doing.”

“I’m just trying to be helpful. They’re elderly. I didn’t want them to have to work their way through the crowd.”

“Elderly?” Her nose crinkled again. “I don’t think I invited Mrs. Tolliver. She retired last year.”

“It’s not her,” I said. “It’s someone else.”

“Who is it then?”

“Well, I mean, I’m not really sure. But they’re here. I wanted to take care of them.”

She seemed surprised, perhaps more by my willingness to help than by the presence of two people she didn’t recall asking to come.

“That’s fine,” she said. “It’s less that you and the kids will be eating this weekend, I suppose.”

A conversation between a pair of Linda’s colleagues caught her attention and she spun away to join them. I seized the opportunity to make my way back toward my guests, technically. It was a slightly more challenging journey, given that I was gripping a plate in each hand with a fork perched gingerly atop each one.

I made it back to the couch without incident. They were sitting there, not talking. Just looking around at the conversations and the activity. I handed the first plate to the woman, easing it toward a pair of open palms that hovered over her lap. The old man snatched his from my other hand at the same time.

“This looks good,” he said to me. “Did you cook it?”

“We ordered in.”

“Ordered in? How fancy. Maybe that’s why you don’t have a nicer car.”

I laughed at him, and before I could respond he was working the fork toward his mouth faster than I’d seen him move all day.

“My goodness,” the woman said to him. “You act like you’ve never eaten before.”

“Sorry, but you don’t cook food like this,” he said to her.

“Well, not anymore.” She inspected her plate far more carefully than her husband had.

“Ain’t that the truth,” he said through a full mouth.

“Dear,” she said to me, “do you have a napkin?”

I realized I’d forgotten them. I made my way back to the kitchen, once again moving carefully and respectfully around people who seemed to be having a far better time than me.

“Back for more?” I heard Linda say as I scanned the spread for the basket of napkins. I spotted it, grabbed two, and started back.

“I forgot these,” I said to her with a wink that was supposed to be playful, but I’m not quite sure how it came off because, well, I was never very playful. She shook her head and went back to talking about whatever it was she and the others had been so fervently discussing. It occurred to me that, even if none of the people present had said anything to me about what had happened that morning, one or more of them may have said something to Linda. I felt something stir in my stomach at the thought of her hearing about it from someone other than me. I prayed I wouldn’t throw up again, at least not until everyone was gone.

When I got back, I saw that the old man had eaten most of his food. The woman was waiting for her napkin before starting. I handed one to each of them. She smiled at the gesture. The old man snatched his, regarding it as an interruption more than anything else.

“Would you like some more?” I said to him.

“Not yet. I’ll let round one digest a little bit.”

“He doesn’t need any more,” she said. “He needs to leave some for the others.”

“There’s plenty,” I said, but the old man seemed to defer to her. I noticed him watching to see whether she’d start eating. Maybe he planned to finish whatever she didn’t.

Eventually, she began to lift small amounts delicately toward her mouth. She seemed to be studying every bite. Or perhaps savoring it.

“It’s very good,” she said. “But there’s always something different about a home-cooked meal.”

“There is,” I said, smiling as I watched her tentative movements. It was almost as if she moved her fork to the food and the fork to her mouth robotically. “Linda will be cooking our meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.” I felt a bit defensive while saying it. I didn’t want them to think we never made our own food.

The old man belched, without making any effort to cover his mouth.

“My goodness,” the woman said. “I do apologize for my husband. He’s not used to eating in the presence of others.”

“It’s a compliment to the chef,” he said. “Whoever he is.”

I smiled and nodded. They delighted me, these strangers who entered my life on this strangest of days. I watched the woman eat, slowly and deliberately with those same mechanical movements. She abruptly stopped.

“I think I’m full,” she said. “I hate to waste the rest.”

“It’s fine,” I told her. “Eat what you can.” I thought the old man would volunteer to finish it off, but he didn’t. He instead requested a drink of water, mentioning that he’d prefer a belt of something stronger but that he knew he shouldn’t. I nodded at him, and I said once again that I’d be back.

I started another path toward the kitchen, eventually retrieving a glass from the assembly Linda had placed near the wine. I felt a little dizzy but pushed through it. I realized I hadn’t eaten anything since morning, but I didn’t want to press my luck. Not with so many who would potentially witness what would have been the third expulsion of the contents of my stomach that day. I focused on getting three cubes of ice into the glass. I found a bottle of the fancy water Linda bought for herself and the kids in the refrigerator. I removed the cap and poured until the glass was nearly full. I started back. I could feel Linda’s eyes on me, but I avoided saying anything to her.

When I returned to the couch, they were gone. I jerked my head in all directions, looking for their tiny bodies amid the others. I peered through the gaps in the arms and heads and torsos, searching for them.

“Where did they go?” I said.

I went toward the steps and strained my eyes into the darkness of the second floor. I knew that, wherever they were, they couldn’t have made the climb so quickly. I turned back around, scanning for any sign of the couple. I waited there for a while, sipping the water and hoping I’d see them. Eventually, I casually strode to the front door, opened it, stepped outside. There was no sign of them out there, either. I shrugged. I went back inside, carrying the glass of water through the TV room and into the kitchen and to the dining room beyond it, wondering if I’d see them in there but knowing deep down I wouldn’t.

One of Linda’s friends approached me and asked how things were going with the practice. I told her everything was fine. She told me about a friend of hers who was having trouble at work and she’d tell him to call me next week. I forced myself to focus on the conversation, to feign interest in the situation before saying, yes, the person should call and, sure, I’d figure out whether anything could be done about whatever it was. I resumed my prior role, running out the clock until the time came to gather coats, two at a time, as our guests began to leave. I wondered whether, as the throng thinned, the old man and his wife possibly would emerge from wherever they’d wandered off to. Even though I knew in my heart I wouldn’t see them again that night.

Before long, the last of the stragglers had left, with Linda taking them to the door and conversing about whatever it was that I wasn’t paying attention to. Linda seemed lively and happy, with the demeanor of someone deeply pleased with how the evening had gone. I kept sipping on the water until the ice had mostly melted. I sucked on one of the shrunken cubes as Linda said farewell to the last of the guests.

“Well, that was fun,” she said to me.

“It went well.”

“You seemed to enjoy it.”

“I did. Did you think I wouldn’t?”

“You never do.”

“Well, tonight I did. A little bit, at least.”

“Did you ever figure out who those people were?”

“Who?” I said.

“The ones you got the food for.”

“I don’t know who there were.”

“Did they enjoy themselves?”

“I think they did. They just sort of left, I think.”

“What do you mean you think?”

“They were here, and then they weren’t.”

“Did you offend them or something?”

“Offend them?” I said. “I was very nice to them. They left.”

She began to wander through the first floor. It seemed deserted and hollow, with everyone gone.

“Where are the kids?” she said.

“In the basement, I think. I’m sure the boys are playing that video game, whatever it is. Macy’s probably watching something on her tablet. And Buster is probably right by her side. You know how he gets when a lot of people are around.”

“Help me put the food away,” she said. “I’ll clean everything else up in the morning.”

I watched as she moved to the kitchen. She stopped and turned her head toward the couch. She walked over there, and she pointed at the coffee table in front of it.

“Didn’t they eat?”

“What do you mean?” I said, tracking my eyes from her finger to glass surface, where two plates sat. They both had a full collection of food on them.

“Aren’t those the dishes I saw you fix?”

I shook my head.

“Yes, but they ate. I watched them.”

“Well, unless two other people got plates of food and brought them to this table and put them down and didn’t eat, that looks exactly like what I saw you carry out of the kitchen.”

I stumbled toward the table and peered down at it. Sure enough, that was what I had prepared. With a fork perched on top of each pile of food. And a pair of napkins was sitting there, next to the plates.

“I saw them eat,” I said.

“I don’t know,” she said. “A lot of people were here. Just dump them into the disposal, I guess.”

She went to the kitchen. I stayed there, studying the plates. I recognized my handiwork. I felt woozy. I sat on the couch, still staring at the dishes.

“I saw them eat,” I said.

“What’s that?” she said from the kitchen.

“Nothing,” I said. And then I picked up one of the plates and began to consume food for the first time since that morning.