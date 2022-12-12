On Our Way Home: Chapter Nineteen

Anthony Zych

I rolled the cart toward the steel tubs. I picked one that seemed to be large enough for the bulb, but without being too big. I slid it into the space under the basket of the cart, nestling it snugly and firmly into place. We turned toward the Christmas section, the green and red and sparkly and shiny oasis that called out to anyone and everyone who entered the store.

The shelves and racks were full, given how close it was to Christmas. I knew that they never put the current year’s items on sale once the holiday came and went. They just crammed it all into one of the large steel containers taking up crooked and random spots behind the store (the manager and his girlfriend used to rendezvous inside one of the containers, according to Sandy Matherson), waited ten months, and sold it at full price the next holiday season.

We started grabbing everything we needed. I didn’t worry about getting too much. Their prices really were low. If I ended up with extra, we’d just put it in the attic. Besides, I didn’t want to come back here or go to any other store, if I ended up without enough to finish the tree.

Macy held me to my promise of multicolored lights. She snatched five packs of them and dropped them into the cart. Next, she started raiding ornaments filled to the top of clear plastic containers. She got one of each. For some, she grabbed two, whether she meant to or not. She’d say, “Mommy will like thisth one” or “Joseph will like thisth one” or “Buster might eat thisth one if it’sth too low on the Christhmasth tree.”

She’d forgotten all about our encounter with the old man and his wife. She didn’t even mention it after we noticed they’d essentially disappeared. Her young brain processed things as they were, without questioning how, for example, a pair of elderly people who were roughly the size of emperor penguins and who moved like molasses creeping down a frozen sliding board had high-tailed it out of sight in the short time that I had been interrogated by green-vested, all-caps Dustin.

In contrast, I couldn’t quit thinking about them. Who were they? And why did it seem as if only Macy and I could see them? They’re so small that they’re easily missed, I told myself. But that didn’t explain Joseph not noticing their U-boat on wheels, I reminded myself.

They were at the house, I thought. I saw them, I insisted. I gave them food, I remembered. I saw them eat it, I knew.

Then they were gone. And the plates I had fixed for them were still sitting on the coffee table, with the food I had gathered and arranged still there, unconsumed.

Someone else had put them there, I told myself. How different of a configuration of the various choices could there have been? You get a little of everything, and you plop it onto a round dish. It wasn’t a Monet.

I thought of the other times I’d seen the old man since the prior morning. I felt my face brighten, and I snapped my fingers. Macy’s head jerked in the direction of the sound. Then she tried to mimic the gesture. She held her hand close to her glasses, digging her eyebrows together as her thumb and middle finger struggled noiselessly against each other.

“I can’t make a sthnap,” she said. “Daddy, will you teach me how to make a sthnap?”

I told her I would. I reached toward the back pocket of my jeans, patting the material on each side in search of my phone. I remembered I’d left the thing in the car. I muttered a curse word, not as quietly as I thought I had.

Macy stopped trying to make a snap. She shot an index finger toward me.

“Sthwear jar, Daddy.”

“Do we have everything?” I said.

She shifted her attention to the cart, eyes dancing over and around everything we’d piled into it.

“I think stho. I think we got lotstha good sthtuff for our Christhtmasth tree.”

I spun it around and started for the bank of checkout lines. I wanted to get to the car and make the phone call that maybe would help solve my mystery. Macy tried to get me to use one of the self-service lines. I didn’t need to remind her that we like to help keep people employed; I simply told her we had too many things in the cart to do it ourselves.

Ten spots with actual cash registers and conveyor belts remained. Six of them had lights on and cashiers present. I looked at the lines, and I made a guess as to which one would get us checked out the fastest. Number Three was the winner.

I made sure I had my wallet in one of my front pockets. I was pissed at myself for forgetting my phone. Macy was singing, over and over again, the pa-rum-pum-pum-pum line from The Little Drummer Boy. After the fourth or fifth time she sang it, I started to ask her to stop. But I didn’t. It wasn’t because I made the conscious decision not to. I just didn’t.

“Pa-rum-pum-pum-pum,” she continued, rocking her head back and forth while running her eyes up and down and all around the ornaments she’d collected in the basket of the cart.

The customer in front of us, a woman with a vibe that cried out nicotine, worry, and paycheck-to-paycheck dug through an overstuffed purse in search of a small wallet. She thumbed through it, pulling out a card that she stuck into the small box across from the cashier. I could tell she wasn’t sure how it would turn out. She shook her head. She tried another card, going through the same routine. After two more, she let out a loud sigh and looked up at the ceiling.

“I’m sorry,” she said in a soft voice to the cashier. “I can put everything back.”

“What’s happening, Daddy?”

I shook my head toward Macy, hoping she’d know to let it be. Of course, she didn’t. But at least she knew to whisper, even if she hadn’t quite perfected the skill of whispering in a way that couldn’t be heard by someone who was standing about five feet away from us.

“Does that lady have no money, Daddy?”

I shook my head as slightly as I could, hoping the woman hadn’t heard Macy. I assumed she did.

“What’sth she gonna do, Daddy?”

I stopped shaking my head and made a quick shrug at Macy. She turned her attention back to the woman.

“That lady looks sthad, Daddy.”

I acted like I didn’t hear that one. I started to back out of the space between the racks of candy and tabloids so that the woman could pull her cart away and put the stuff she currently couldn’t afford to buy back on the shelves.

“How much money does that lady need?” Macy said, still whispering far too loudly.

I ignored her again and began to pull the cart away.

“Where are we going, Daddy?”

“We need to move out of her way,” I said, hopeful that my own whispering would help show Macy the ideal range.

“Can we justht pay for the lady’s sthtuff, Daddy? It’sth Christhtmasth, Daddy.”

I rolled my eyes at that one, a little too aggressively and noticeably. Especially since the woman was starting to pull her cart backward and was now looking right at us.

“Please, Daddy? I’ll pay you back with my Christhtmasth money from Grandma and Grandpa.”

I stopped. Linda’s parents would stuff a one-hundred-dollar bill into Macy’s card, same as they did every year with the three kids. Linda always put the money in their college funds. I’d tell Linda that the kids should be allowed to spend the money on whatever they wanted to spend it on. I always lost that argument. The year before, I took them to the mall and told them we were spending their money from Grandma and Grandpa, even if that money was coming from my own pocket. Macy was already looking forward to this year’s “shopping sthpree.” I couldn’t ignore her willingness to give it up, no matter how badly I wanted to.

“Excuse me,” I said to the cashier. “How much is it?”

The woman froze. She was confused by my question. The cashier seemed perplexed as well.

“Fifty-seven dollars and twenty-seven cents,” the cashier said.

“We’d like to pay it,” I said.

I tried not to look at the woman. I didn’t want to notice her face as it wrestled with shame on one hand and necessity on the other. She started to sputter and stutter. She said she really couldn’t take our money. But she didn’t stop me from slipping past her and putting my own credit card in the machine. I punched in all the right numbers, followed all the directions, removed it, and turned to the woman.

“Merry Christmas,” I said to her.

“I can pay you back,” she said.

“I’m paying for it,” Macy said, far too loudly. “With my Christhtmasth money.”

The woman turned to Macy and smiled. Macy looked like she wanted to burst with pride and delight.

“Thank you,” the woman said to Macy.

“You’re welcome, Lady. Merry Christhtmasth.”

The woman nodded. She was fighting back tears. I couldn’t tell whether they were tears of joy or sadness or despair or a renewed faith in humanity or some combination of every one of those feelings, and more. At that point, I didn’t care. I just wanted to get to the car and make my phone call.

I started pulling ornaments from the basket and dropping them onto the black strip that would take them to the cashier. I was careful not to break any of them, but I still wanted to get this over with. Macy swung around to the back of the cart to help me. We loaded each of the items onto the belt, working to keep up with the cashier.

We’d soon removed all ornaments from the cart. I lifted the flat boxes of multicolored lights onto the conveyor. After everything we purchased had been listed on the screen across from the cashier’s face, I put the same credit card back in the box and paid for all of it. A kid was putting our things in bags and putting the bags in our cart. I helped him finish up.

After we had it all, I began to push the cart toward the exit. Toward the Subaru. Toward my phone.

The cart rolled fast. For a change, I’d gotten one without that funky wheel that never wanted to work right. Macy hurried to keep up with me as we got closer to the doors, the lot, the car, my phone.

“Excuse me,” a voice said as we approached the exit. “Hey! Excuse me!”

I stopped. I turned. All-caps Dustin stood there, arms crossed over the green vest that didn’t quite fit him.

“What’s the problem?” I asked.

“I could prosecute you for shoplifting. And maybe I will.”

“Shoplifting?” I said. “What are you talking about? I paid for everything. I even paid for everything the woman in front of me bought.” I started pushing the cart again.

“Not everything,” all-caps Dustin said, this time even louder. “You forgot something. Down at the bottom.”

I looked down and saw the steel tub.

“Yes, I forgot about that,” I said. “I’m sorry.”

“Every shoplifter is sorry when he gets caught.”

“I didn’t mean to do it. I didn’t intend to do it. It was an accident.”

All-caps Dustin closed in on me, his arms still jammed against the outside of his green vest, his stomach still pressed against the inside of it.

“Why don’t we let the judge and the jury figure it out?” he said, snarling just a little bit. “That’s how you like things to be done, right? Maybe you’d like to see how that feels when it happens to you.”

I forced myself to stay calm, especially with Macy standing there, taking in everything that was happening before her widened eyes.

“This is not wise,” I said to him. “This is not prudent. I made a mistake. I’m happy to pay for it. I want to pay for it. I forgot to pay for it. Do you really want someone’s memory of Christmas to include her father getting arrested on some bullshit charge?”

“Sthwear jar,” she said in a way that proved she’d already mastered the art of whispering.

“See what you did, Dustin? You made me swear in front of my daughter. Two days before Christmas. That’s on you. Now, I’ll gladly get back in line and pay for this steel tub. Why don’t you let me do that, and then we can go on our way and all of us can enjoy the holidays.”

I couldn’t tell whether any of what I’d said had worked. His forearms stayed pressed across his vest.

“Enjoy the holidays?” he said. “Do you realize how many people who work in this store have to sweat out the holidays because of you and your client?” He uttered that last word with a sneer, contempt oozing from it.

“My client has rights. Those rights were violated. If anyone is sweating about that, they deserve to.”

“Well, maybe you do, too. You’re the shoplifter.”

“I. Wasn’t. Shoplifting,” I said, instantly loud enough for anyone within fifteen feet of us to hear it. “Now, if you want to have me arrested on a bogus charge and suffer the consequences for it, go ahead. Otherwise, let me get back in line and pay for the thing I forgot was under my cart. Do we understand each other, Dustin?”

I could feel many eyes on us. I liked it, because I could tell Dustin didn’t. He looked down at the steel tub, even as his arms were still criss-crossed over his vest.

“I’ll tell you what,” he said. “The tub’s on the house. You have yourself a merry little Christmas.”

I felt my face contorting at the possibility this was some sort of trap, that he was giving me a green light in order to set me up for a swarm of Barney Fifes who’d take me straight to the station and Macy directly to child services. But I felt her tugging on the sleeve of my sweatshirt so I went, trusting it wasn’t some ruse. That I wouldn’t spend the night before the day before Christmas in a holding cell.

“Thank you,” I said, forcing a smile as best I could while pushing the cart away. All-caps Dustin glared at me in response, still standing there with his thick forearms draped across his green vest.

“Don’t get cute,” he said to me, “or I might just change my mind.”

I resisted the temptation to call his bluff, but only because of Macy. An awkward scene easily could have turned ugly. It didn’t, and for that I felt gratitude. I wasn’t sure to whom or to what the feeling should be directed, but I felt it nonetheless.

The cart rolled toward the Subaru. I popped the lid open and lifted the bags into the trunk. Macy helped, even if her contribution was to move only one of the bags while I got the rest. At least she didn’t rush to her seat without trying to help, like her brothers would have done. After we emptied the basket, I pulled the steel tub from under the cart and slid it into the trunk, pushing some of the bags out of the way.

“We got a free sthteel tub,” Macy said, not asking a question or expressing delight but making a flat, objective statement.

“Yes, we did,” I said. “We also did a nice thing for that woman. That was all your idea.”

“It’sth Christhtmasth,” Macy said, nodding as the lid closed on the back end of the Subaru, a simple and clear acknowledgement of what she’d done.

I smiled at her.

“Let’s go decorate our tree.”

“Yesth!” she said, thrusting her bony arms into air that was becoming much cooler as the sun crept away from view behind the hills that were off in the distance. “Yesth!”

After I helped her inside the back seat, I climbed into my spot. I noticed my phone, and I remembered what I wanted to do.

I picked it up, flashed it in front of my face to unlock it, and pulled up my contacts. Within a matter of seconds, I’d pressed the phone number for Lou Rizzoli.

“Oh,” he said, “it’s you.”

“Merry Christmas to you, too.”

“I ain’t real happy with you, John.”

“I’m sorry, Lou. For whatever I did.”

“You know what you did.”

“What did I do?”

“You wasted my cousin’s time.”

“No I didn’t.”

“Yes. You did. He took his wrecker to the spot to change that tire. There wasn’t no one there. No Chevy. No people. No nothing.”

I could feel the phone sliding down my cheek as I stared through the windshield at nothing in particular.

“John?” he said. “Hello? John?”

“Tell him I’m sorry,” I said. “Tell him to bill me for his time.”

As I pulled away, I saw in the rearview mirror the guy who was still manning the Salvation Army kettle. I could have sworn he was staring at me in the reflection. I had more than enough mysterious strangers in my life at the moment to even begin to give it a second thought.

As I turned away, I noticed something sparkle above his eyebrow.