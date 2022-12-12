On Our Way Home: Chapter Sixteen

Anthony Zych

There it was. The Chevy, carrying two tiny people in the broad front seat. They looked to be even smaller than Macy.

The car churned toward a spot next to the Subaru, so close that if the woman had tried to get out she surely would have carved a deep dent into the steel panel on the driver’s side of my car. As usual, however, she didn’t move.

The other door opened instead, a loud creak tearing through the cool and still afternoon air.

I could feel Joseph eyeing me as I watched the old man climb out of the Chevy.

I could hear faint cries of Macy shouting, “Thisth one! No thisth one! No, I want thisth one!” as the fedora emerged gradually, a turtle’s head starting to peek out of its shell.

“Dad?” Joseph said.

“Hang on a second.”

“Aren’t we going to look for a tree?”

“Just wait a second.”

“What are we waiting for?”

“Don’t you see them?”

“See who?”

I turned to face him.

“The car that just pulled in. The man who just got out.”

Joseph turned toward the place where I’d been looking.

“What car?”

“You don’t see it?”

“See what?” he said.

That’s when it happened again. Another release of the contents of my stomach, right there on the asphalt on the parking lot of the full-time veterinary clinic and part-time Christmas tree emporium. It was orange and yellow and it was chunky and wet and if I’d looked closely enough I might have noticed tiny little streaks of blood in the concoction that instantly spawned a noxious cloud of steam.

The guy sitting at the table sprang to his feet.

“Hey, man! What the hell?”

“Sorry,” I said, back of my right hand pressed against my lower lip. I wiped away most of what hadn’t landed on the ground in front of me.

“You’re cleaning that up,” he said, gesturing at a puddle that hadn’t been there thirty seconds earlier. “I sure as shit ain’t doing it.”

Macy and Mark had raced back over to me. Macy seemed to be genuinely concerned. Mark was too busy making faces and sounds at the sight and the smell.

I turned toward Mark and scowled.

“I dealt with way worse than this from you, once upon a time. Out of both ends.”

“Are you OK, Daddy?” Macy said.

“I think so. I must have eaten something that didn’t agree with me.”

Joseph leaned toward my ear and spoke just above a whisper.

“Are we cleaning that up?”

I noticed a drain not far from the spot where the mess had landed, maybe five feet away. Joseph followed my eyes. I turned my attention to the building that housed the veterinary practice.

“There’s a spigot on the wall up there, on the side,” I said.

I twisted my face toward the guy who’d made it clear we were on our own.

“Do you have a bucket?” I asked.

“Are you gonna puke in that next?”

“No. I’m going to fill it with water, and I’m going to wash this into that drain over there. If that’s OK with you.”

“Long as it’s gone, I don’t care how you make it happen,” he said.

The man race-walked up toward the trees and emerged before too long with a metal pail that he handed to me carefully, as if more vomit would spray all over him if he happened to get too close to me.

“I use this to pour water on the bulbs,” he said.

I handed it to Joseph. I took a closer look at the man whose life had brought him to the point where he was selling trees two days before Christmas, while also fetching a bucket for a man who had vomited all over the parking lot where the trees were sold. I tried to look past the sunken cheekbones and the piercings, the hint of a tip of a tattoo sneaking out from the top of the neck of his T-shirt.

I focused only on his eyes.

“Do I know you?” I said.

“I suppose you do now.”

“No, I mean—never mind. Thanks for the bucket.”

“Are you still getting a tree?”

“Daddy, we’re still getting a tree, right?” Macy said.

Joseph already had begun guiding the mess toward the drain with water from the pail. He emptied it once and headed back for a refill.

“Go ahead,” Joseph said to us. “I’ll finish this.”

I nodded. I tried to smile. I followed Macy toward the trees.

She began again, insisting on “thisth one” and “thisth one” and “thisth one.” The boys eventually caught up with us as we continued to browse. I told them I liked the idea of getting a tree with the bulb on it, although the burlap around the roots and the dirt and everything else below the trunk presented a potential challenge. How would we get this tree to point in the proper direction once in our TV room, and how would we make it stay that way?

I led the kids back to the tent. The man sat at the table. He seemed nervous. Like I was about to puke on him, without warning. I guess I couldn’t blame him.

“Are there special stands for the trees with the bulbs on them?” I asked.

“Can’t use a normal stand with those.”

“Yes, I know.” I tried hard not to be smart with him. “That’s why I’m asking. I need to know how to make that thing stand up in my house.”

“You need to get a steel tub. And then you just stick it in there. Press it down until it stands.”

“I have a feeling you’re making that sound a lot easier than it is.”

“You just stick it in the steel tub and push down hard on it,” he said. “Eventually, it settles in.”

“It doesn’t fall over?”

“If you don’t push it down hard enough, it could.”

“Thanks,” I said, still forcing myself not to be rude or sarcastic. “You’ve been incredibly helpful. I’d like an eight-footer with the bulb on it.”

He quoted a price. It was high. I considered giving the kids a lesson in haggling, but at that point I just wanted to get the thing home and then go find a steel tub and lights and ornaments and whatever else we’d trim it with. I asked the guy for some rope to tie it to the car. He started to quote me a price for that until I shot him a look. He charged me only for the tree.

I wasn’t quite sure what I was doing. I told the boys we’d put it on the roof of the car, roll down the windows a bit, and run some rope over the tree and then through the openings in the front and back seat. We’d tie a couple of solid knots, and we’d drive home slowly. Fortunately, we didn’t have far to go.

Joseph and Mark helped. Joseph took the lead, and Mark did whatever he was told. His phone somehow remained out of his field of vision for more than ten minutes. Macy watched quietly, beaming at the tree and the sight of her father and her brothers getting it ready to become part of the family. At one point, she started singing O Christmas Tree, her lisp becoming accentuated the more loudly she projected the tune, or something close to it. I smiled at the sound. Joseph and Mark did, too.

That’s when it hit me. We were creating a moment that would provide them with memories of me, decades later. When they gather with their own families on Christmas, when they sit around the table after the meal has been eaten and the plates have been cleared, they’ll reminisce about the year Mom wanted a real tree. The year Dad threw up all over the parking lot. The year the boys tied a live tree with the bulb still on it to the top of the car. The year Macy serenaded all of us, poorly.

I felt happy. Truly happy. I tried to remember the last time I’d felt that way. Had it happened since Macy was born? I didn’t know.

Once the tree was secure, it was time to get inside the car. It would be a delicate process to open the doors, given how tightly we’d tied it to the roof of the car. I told them to get in one at a time. We dragged the tops of the doors over the ropes carefully. The kids slipped inside, just as soon as they had enough room to fit.

Joseph went first, then Mark. I helped Macy. She cackled with delight at this unexpected twist in our adventure. I got in last, yanking the door farther open than any of them, thanks to my girth. I wrestled my way inside and pulled the door shut. I tugged on both ropes, in the front seat and in the back.

“Mission accomplished,” I said.

“Famous last words,” Mark replied.

“We’ll get this home,” Joseph said. “It’s not far, and Dad’s gonna drive slow. Right?”

I nodded to Joseph. I appreciated the tactful reminder. To be safe, I probably shouldn’t go faster than ten miles per hour. I started the car, backed out of the parking spot, and began to make our way home.

The car grew quiet. A sense of satisfaction emerged. I remembered that I was feeling happy. All of that changed with one very simple question from Macy.

“Daddy, who were those old people in that really big car?”