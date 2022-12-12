Patriots pulling away, up 27-13

Posted by Charean Williams on December 12, 2022, 10:58 PM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
It took the Patriots awhile to get going, but they are pulling away now. They have scored 20 points in a row.

New England’s latest touchdown was a 3-yard run by rookie running back Pierre Strong.

The Patriots lead 27-13 early in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots went 63 yards in only five plays with Hunter Henry catching a 39-yard pass from Mac Jones to the 3 to set up Strong’s score.

With Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson out, the Patriots are ridding the backs of their rookie backs. Kevin Harris had played only 13 offensive snaps before Monday night and Strong 10.

Harris scored on a 14-yard run in the first half.

Harris and Strong have combined for 10 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

  2. And just like that the Jets are in their familiar position of being out of the playoffs as it stands right now

  3. And Bidwill gave Kliff and Keim extensions last year WHY exactly? Was he wooried someone was going to hire them away. LOL

  4. I saw Roger Goodell on the New England bench. He was disguised, but I could tell it was him.

