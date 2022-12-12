Patriots take a 20-13 lead on scoop and score by Raekwon McMillan

Posted by Charean Williams on December 12, 2022, 10:41 PM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Patriots have one offensive touchdown. The Cardinals have one offensive touchdown.

Both teams have two field goals.

The difference right now is a defensive touchdown by the Patriots.

New England scored its fourth defensive touchdown of the season with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead.

Colt McCoy completed a 4-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, who, while holding the ball loosely in one hand, simply fumbled. Raekwon McMillan picked it up and raced along the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Patriots now are second in the NFL in defensive scores behind the Cardinals, who have five this season.

The Cardinals are 0-for-2 on third down, missed a field goal and now have lost a fumble.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.