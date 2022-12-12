Pete Carroll: Would be “great comeback” for Ken Walker to play Thursday

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a short week because of their Thursday game against the 49ers and that may make it too difficult for running back Ken Walker to get back into the lineup.

Walker injured his ankle in Week 13 and he did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers as a result. During an appearance on Seattle Sports 710, head coach Pete Carroll said the team would see what Walker can do during their light practice sessions while saying it would be a “great comeback” for Walker to play on Thursday.

DeeJay Dallas also sat out with an ankle injury and Carroll indicated Walker has a better chance of playing this week.

Travis Homer ran nine times for 26 yards against Carolina and Tony Jones Jr. lost two yards on one carry.