Rams claim Larrell Murchison

Getty Images

The Rams got a good return on last week’s decision to claim quarterback Baker Mayfield and they returned to the waiver wire to add another player to the roster Monday.

The team announced that they have claimed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison. Murchison was waived by the Titans on Saturday.

Murchison appeared in five games for Tennessee this season. He had two tackles in those appearances and had 13 tackles in 21 games over his first two seasons with the team.

The Rams lost defensive tackle Marquise Copeland to an ankle injury in last Thursday’s win over the Raiders. They’re also without Aaron Donald and A'Shawn Robinson, so they’re thin on healthy bodies on the interior of the defensive line.