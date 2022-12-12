Ravens uncertain who they will have at quarterback this week

Getty Images

It doesn’t sound as if the Ravens expect to have Lamar Jackson this week, but they haven’t ruled him out either. They might or might not have his backup, Tyler Huntley, for Saturday’s game.

That means undrafted rookie Anthony Brown could make his first career start a week after seeing his first career action.

Jackson has a knee injury that kept him out of Sunday’s victory over the Steelers, and Huntley was diagnosed with a concussion in the third quarter of the game. Huntley played 38 snaps, and Brown the final 23.

“They’re deep into the protocol right now. I really don’t have any updates that I would be allowed to share on that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “So, there’s really no pronouncements on that, or Lamar in terms of who’s going to be ready and not ready at this point in time.”

Jackson’s likeliest return date reportedly is the team’s Week 16 game against the Falcons. Harbaugh didn’t mention Jackson after Sunday’s game when asked who might start against the Browns, but the coach said Monday that no decision has been made on Jackson’s status for this week.

“I just don’t know. I don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “You make some kind of a statement and it turns out to be. . . . You just don’t have enough information to make it yet; that’s how these injuries work.”

Harbaugh said having three quarterbacks active for Saturday’s game is a consideration given the health concerns. Brett Hundley re-signed with the team’s practice squad last week.