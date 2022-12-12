Report: Eagles don’t think Reed Blankenship is a candidate for IR

Getty Images

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship left Sunday’s win over the Giants after hurting his knee, but it doesn’t look like he will miss an extended period of time.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that scans of Blankenship’s knee taken on Monday showed a low-grade sprain. He may be in line to miss some time, but the Eagles do not believe he would miss enough time to be a candidate for injured reserve.

Blankenship took over a starting job in the Philly secondary after C.J. Gardner-Johnson lacerated his kidney during a game against the Packers in Week 12. He had three tackles in their win over the Titans and made two tackles before getting hurt on Sunday.

K'Von Wallace stepped in next to Marcus Epps at safety against the Giants.