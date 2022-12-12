Report: Jamel Dean week-to-week with toe injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2022
Not much went right for the Buccaneers in Sunday’s 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Now one of their cornerbacks will probably miss some playing time down the stretch.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jamel Dean is week-to-week with a toe injury suffered in Week 14. But fortunately for the club, Dean’s injury is not considered serious — though he is likely to miss time.

Dean played 65 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss.

In 13 games this season, Dean’s recorded 55 total tackles, seven passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions in 2022.

The Buccaneers will host the Bengals in Week 15.

