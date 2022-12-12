Report: “Little doubt” Kyler Murray has torn ACL

Getty Images

It looked bad when it happened. All indications are that it is bad.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that, although Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have an MRI to confirm the extent of his knee injury on Tuesday, there’s “little doubt” that he suffered a torn ACL early in Monday night’s loss to the Patriots.

Although an MRI typically confirms such injuries, a physical examination often indicates a lack of knee stability, consistent with an ACL tear.

If that’s the diagnosis, Murray’s season will definitely be over. The question then becomes his timeline for full health in 2023.

Some players come back quickly. For others, it takes time. Given the extent to which Murray relies on speed and agility and sudden, sharp changes of direction, it will be important for him to be 100 percent before he plays again.

Colt McCoy will be the starter through the final four games of a lost season for the Cardinals. They may need to invest in a veteran backup to handle the offseason program, and possibly beyond, for next year.