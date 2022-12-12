Report: Ryan Bates avoided serious ankle injury in Bills win

Getty Images

Bills right guard Ryan Bates wasn’t able to go the distance in Sunday’s win over the Jets, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be out for long.

Bates injured his ankle during the 20-12 victory and played 40 of the team’s 59 offensive snaps. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that tests show that Bates suffered a low ankle sprain.

Fowler adds that Bates is expected to rehab this week and that the team does not expect the injury to be a long-term issue, although the Bills will be playing the Dolphins on Saturday so it is a short week.

Greg Van Roten filled in after Bates was injured on Sunday.