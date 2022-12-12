Report: Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two with dislocated finger

Getty Images

The Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday despite missing a few of their top offensive weapons. One of the players might be out for a bit longer.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, receiver Tyler Boyd may miss a week or two with a dislocated finger on his right hand.

Boyd went out of the game during the first series after a pass to him got broken up. He was in clear distress as he made his way to the sideline and did not return.

Pelissero reports that pain tolerance will be a key factor for when Boyd returns.

Tee Higgins was also dealing with a hamstring injury and was on the field for just one play. Tight end Hayden Hurst was also ruled out with a calf injury during the week.

Still, quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 239 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception in the 23-10 win over Cleveland.

The red-hot Bengals will travel to Florida to play the Buccaneers next weekend.