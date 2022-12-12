Report: Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two with dislocated finger

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2022, 9:50 AM EST
Carolina Panthers v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday despite missing a few of their top offensive weapons. One of the players might be out for a bit longer.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, receiver Tyler Boyd may miss a week or two with a dislocated finger on his right hand.

Boyd went out of the game during the first series after a pass to him got broken up. He was in clear distress as he made his way to the sideline and did not return.

Pelissero reports that pain tolerance will be a key factor for when Boyd returns.

Tee Higgins was also dealing with a hamstring injury and was on the field for just one play. Tight end Hayden Hurst was also ruled out with a calf injury during the week.

Still, quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 239 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception in the 23-10 win over Cleveland.

The red-hot Bengals will travel to Florida to play the Buccaneers next weekend.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two with dislocated finger

  1. Boyd is a super tough competitor. If he has use of his finger, I suspect he’ll play through the pain.

  2. It’s a finger……Thought these dudes were suppose to be modern day Gladiators?? Got a boo boo on his finger.
    Man up, or play another sport like badminton.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.