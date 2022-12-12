Robert Saleh won’t commit to Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson, if Mike White can’t play

Getty Images

Is it Flacco? Or is it Zach-O? There’s no answer yet, and an answer may not be needed.

Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury. The Jets expect that he’ll be able to play on Sunday, against the Lions. If White for some reason can’t play, who’ll take over?

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson as the starter, if White can’t play.

On one hand, logic points to Flacco. He was in uniform on Sunday, while Wilson was decked out like the Gorton’s fisherman. Flacco has been the No. 2 during Wilson’s reset/timeout/double-secret probation.

On the other hand, Wilson is the better option, if the goal is to win games. The Jets know it. Wilson knows it. Hell, Flacco know it. If they don’t use Wilson with their postseason hopes slipping away, it would be fair to think that they’re truly done with Wilson, and that everything else is window dressing aimed at preserving the relationship long enough to maximize trade return in the offseason.

So we’ll see. White is currently the best option they have. The decision they make if White can’t dress will tell us a lot about what the Jets truly think of the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.