Seahawks list Ken Walker as limited in practice

Seahawks running back Ken Walker didn’t practice at all last week or play against the Panthers because of an ankle injury and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that it would take a “great comeback” for him to play against the 49ers on Thursday.

Carroll did say that the team would see what Walker could do at practice before making any call on his status. The Seahawks didn’t actually hold a practice on Monday, but they did issue an estimated injury report and said that Walker would have been a limited participant.

Running back DeeJay Dallas also sat out on Sunday with an ankle injury. He was listed as a non-participant along with defensive end Shelby Harris (illness), safety Ryan Neal (knee), and nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles).

Safety Joey Blount (back) joined Walker in the limited category while wide receiver DK Metcalf (hip) and tight end Will Dissly (calf) were listed as full participants.