Posted by Josh Alper on December 12, 2022, 9:48 AM EST
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

When the Panthers fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season, there wasn’t much talk about the team competing for the playoffs but things look a lot different as this week gets underway.

Sunday’s win over the Seahawks moved the Panthers to 4-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Panthers will be the NFC South champions if they can win their final four games of the season. They’ve done that while shuffling quarterbacks and trading running back Christian McCaffrey, which speaks highly of the way that Wilks has been able to reach the team.

After the win in Seattle, Wilks said he “couldn’t be more proud of the men in that locker room” while linebacker Shaq Thompson pushed a rave review back in Wilks’ direction.

“We ride behind Wilks,” Thompson said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “He came in here, he’s a true alpha, he’s a true leader, and guys follow behind him. He’s done amazing. Look what we’ve been going through.”

When Wilks was named the interim head coach, Panthers owner David Tepper said Wilks could remain with the team if he did an “incredible job” but didn’t define exactly what that meant. Winning the division would likely qualify, but Thompson’s comments suggest that the locker room might offer a full endorsement even if their winning streak doesn’t extend that long.

4 responses to “Shaq Thompson: Steve Wilks a true leader and guys follow behind him

  1. The remainder of the season will decide, but it looks like he’s earned the gig to me.

    The remainder of the season will also decide what kind of shot they have at drafting a new franchise QB, and that will impact the coaching question as well.

  2. Ask the Raiders if they wish they’d have kept their in-house guy, don’t be stupid by hiring some coattail rider from NE

  3. That’s such a good point about the Raiders. They had an in-house guy who knew the players, knew the organization, and did a great job. Instead, they went outside for a sexy hire, and it blew up on them. Wilks has experience, is well liked by the players (an important factor these days whether people like it or not) and is having success without a franchise QB or go-to RB. Who else are you going to find who can do all that for you? (Sean Payton isn’t going anywhere where he doesn’t have a franchise QB.)

  4. People are celebrating Baker Mayfields one good drive of the season like he won seven superbowls but if you put any top 20 QB on this Roster (especially with Christian McCaffrey) they would have easily won this division. Great that Darnold is healthy and Wilks has earned another shot to be a headcoach but let’s not forget quarterback was the biggest problem. Mayfield (18 QBR) is the leagues worst Quarterback this season.

