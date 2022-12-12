Tee Higgins day-to-day with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered updates on injured members of the team at his Monday press conference, including a pair of wide receivers who left Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Tee Higgins played one snap before departing with a hamstring injury. Taylor said that the team considers him day-to-day as they head toward a Week 15 date with the Buccaneers. Higgins was on the injury report last week, but was deemed good to go after Friday’s practice.

Tyler Boyd made it through one more snap than Higgins before he hurt his finger. A report on Monday indicated he may miss time with a dislocation, but Taylor said only that the team will see where it goes.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson reportedly broke his wrist during the win. Taylor confirmed he suffered a wrist injury and that he won’t go on injured reserve, but there’s no word on if he will miss the Bucs game.