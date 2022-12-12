Titans to waive Ola Adeniyi

Getty Images

The Titans are moving on from one of their veteran contributors.

Tennessee is waiving defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adeniyi was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars after returning from a neck injury to play in the Week 13 loss to the Eagles. He played 38 percent of the defensive snaps and 45 percent of special teams snaps against the Eagles.

Last season, Adeniyi recorded 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 21 total tackles in 16 games for Tennessee.

He’s also previously appeared in 32 games for Pittsburgh with one start.