Tom Brady downplays potential hand injury

USA TODAY Sports

With rules and the enforcement of them making it physically easier to play quarterback than ever before, the men who get paid to throw footballs have one specific injury risk that can’t be eradicated.

When the quarterback follows through after making a pass, his hand may strike an opponent, specifically in the helmet.

That’s what happened to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, against the 49ers. His facial expression suggested that it was not a pleasant experience.

After the game, the first question he faced related to his hand.

“It’s all right,” Brady said. “It’s fine. No problem.”

Brady has admitted in the past that he usually doesn’t tell the truth when speaking publicly. And when it comes to his health, he’ll be even less inclined to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. (In 2020, he concealed a torn MCL for the entire season.)

So we’ll wait for the injury report, to see if he misses practice time because of a hand or a finger or a wrist or whatever. And we’ll see whether he and the Buccaneers can find a way to get a win over the Bengals, who currently are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The Buccaneers currently are not.