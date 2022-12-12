Tom Brady won’t ponder possibility of playing for 49ers in 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2022, 1:23 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in only his second career visit to San Francisco (OK, Santa Clara) had a day to forget. After the game, he didn’t forget a question he’d gotten at a press conference last month.

Asked by reporters after the 35-7 loss whether he regrets coming back for another season, Brady said, “I think I already answered that a few weeks ago. Next question.”

Brady didn’t get any more big-picture questions about his football future during his five minutes or so with the media. He later spoke to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Silver asked whether Brady possibly will be playing for the 49ers in 2023.

I don’t go there,” Brady said. “I’m just trying to get this right, and see what we can possibly accomplish. We’ve got four games to figure this out, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

He’s tried to literally go there, at least once if not twice in recent years. In early 2020, the 49ers passed. Given the way Brock Purdy played on Sunday and the presence of Trey Lance on the team, they’d possibly pass on him again.

Those factors potentially influenced Brady’s answer to the question of whether he has played his last game at Levi’s Stadium.

“I don’t know,” Brady told Silver. “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

One thing Brady knows is that, if Sunday was his final game against the 49ers in their home stadium, it wasn’t a good one.

“We played a lot of losing football,” Brady told Silver. “We stunk today.”

Brady literally stunk on the flight back to Tampa. He didn’t shower before leaving Levi’s Stadium.

“Some things I don’t give a fuck about, at this point,” Brady told Silver, who characterized Brady as “half-smiling” while he spoke. “Fuck that. I’m going home.”

Eventually, Brady will be going home for good. Whether that will happen after the 2022 season still remains to be seen.

