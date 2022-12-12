Travis Kelce reaches 10,000 receiving yards faster than any other tight end

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reached another milestone on Sunday.

Kelce became the fifth tight end in league history to reach 10,000 receiving yards during the 34-28 win over the Broncos. Kelce joins Tony Gonzalez, Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates, and Jason Witten in that group.

None of the other four players reached 10,000 yards faster than Kelce, however. Sunday was the 140th game of Kelce’s career and the previous record belonged to Gonzalez, who reached 10,000 yards in his 177th game.

“Honestly right now, the win means more than any of those stats,” Kelce said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “Everybody’s kind of been talking about me getting those stats at some point this year, so I mean, it was on everybody’s radar. But to come up here and get a win and be a part of the crowd that is the 10,000 crew — Gates, Witten, Gonzalez, who am I forgetting there . . . Shannon Sharpe, man, the Bronco himself, the main guy I was chasing today — that’s unbelievable company to be in, and I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve had the coaches and the players around me to be able to have this much success in the NFL that I’ve had.”

The Chiefs had to sweat out their win after jumping out to a 27-0 lead on Sunday and they’ll need to be sharper to get where they want to go this season. Having a player like Kelce on hand makes reaching those goals a lot more realistic in Kansas City.